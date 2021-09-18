Garbers leads California past Sacramento State 42-30 JOSH DUBOW, AP Sports Writer Sep. 18, 2021
1 of11 California quarterback Chase Garbers throws against Sacramento State during the first half of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Berkeley, Calif. Jed Jacobsohn/AP Show More Show Less
2 of11 Sacramento State quarterback Asher O'Hara (10) leaps for a touchdown against California during the first half of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Berkeley, Calif. Jed Jacobsohn/AP Show More Show Less 3 of11
4 of11 California head coach Justin Wilcox looks on against Sacramento State during the first half of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Berkeley, Calif. Jed Jacobsohn/AP Show More Show Less
5 of11 Sacramento State wide receiver Pierre Williams (84) catches a pass over California cornerback Lu-Magia Hearns during the first half of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Berkeley, Calif. Jed Jacobsohn/AP Show More Show Less 6 of11
7 of11 California quarterback Chase Garbers (7) is congratulated by teammates after throwing a touchdown pass against Sacramento State during the first half of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Berkeley, Calif. Jed Jacobsohn/AP Show More Show Less
8 of11 Sacramento State wide receiver Jordan Chin (6) can't catch a pass over California cornerback Lu-Magia Hearns (15) and Josh Drayden (20 during the first half of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Berkeley, Calif. Jed Jacobsohn/AP Show More Show Less 9 of11
10 of11 California wide receiver Jeremiah Hunter (10) catches a touchdown pass against Sacramento State safety Davion Ross (24) during the first half of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Berkeley, Calif. Jed Jacobsohn/AP Show More Show Less
11 of11
BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Chase Garbers threw for 288 yards and two touchdowns, Nikko Remiglio returned the second-half kickoff for a score and California beat Sacramento State 42-30 Saturday for its first win of the season.
The Golden Bears (1-2) had lost their first two games of the season to Nevada and TCU in tight contests but had an easier time against the FCS-level Hornets (1-2) to avoid their first 0-3 start in a full season since 2001. Cal also lost its first three games in last year's pandemic-abbreviated four-game slate.