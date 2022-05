This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate 3 1 of 3 Adam Hunger/AP Show More Show Less 2 of 3 Jeff McIntosh/AP Show More Show Less 3 of 3





No one wanted to go home in the NHL playoffs' Game 7 matchups Sunday night.

The first-round elimination games between the Pittsburgh Penguins and New York Rangers and Dallas Stars and Calgary Flames went to overtime, marking just the second time in league history multiple Game 7s needed extra time on the same day.