Game 2 of Marlins-Cubs wild-card series postponed

CHICAGO (AP) — Game 2 of the National League wild-card series between the Chicago Cubs and Miami Marlins was postponed because of a forecast for rain on Thursday.

Miami leads 1-0 after winning the opener 5-1, and the teams will meet Friday.

If a Game 3 is needed, it would be played Saturday.

Yu Darvish was scheduled to start Game 2 for Chicago, and rookie Sixto Sánchez for the Marlins.

