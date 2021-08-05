Gallo's 1st homer in pinstripes gives Yanks 5-3 win over M's LARRY FLEISHER, Associated Press Aug. 5, 2021 Updated: Aug. 5, 2021 10:49 p.m.
New York Yankees' Joey Gallo watches his three-run home run during the seventh inning of the team's baseball game against the Seattle Mariners, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, in New York.
New York Yankees' Joey Gallo runs the bases after hitting a three-run home run during the seventh inning of the team's baseball game against the Seattle Mariners, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, in New York.
New York Yankees' Joey Gallo, right, celebrates his three-run home run with Giancarlo Stanton during the seventh inning of the team's baseball game against the Seattle Mariners, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, in New York.
New York Yankees' Joey Gallo is congratulated by teammates after his three-run home run during the seventh inning of the team's baseball game against the Seattle Mariners, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, in New York.
New York Yankees second baseman DJ LeMahieu throws to first to complete a double play after forcing out Seattle Mariners' Abraham Toro (13) during the sixth inning of a baseball game Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, in New York. Luis Torrens was out at first.
New York Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton celebrates with his teammates after scoring on a sacrifice fly by Gleyber Torres during the second inning of a baseball game Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, in New York.
New York Yankees' Joey Gallo (13) slides into second with a double as Seattle Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford (3) tries to catch the throw during the fourth inning of a baseball game Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, in New York.
11 of11
NEW YORK (AP) — Joey Gallo hit his first homer as a Yankee, a go-ahead, three-run blast in the seventh inning on Thursday night, and New York beat the Seattle Mariners 5-3.
Gallo, who entered 2-for-23 in six games since the Yankees acquired him from the Texas Rangers, lofted a 1-0 slider from Paul Sewald (6-3) just over the short porch in right field. He watched it stay inside the foul pole before completing his trot around the bases.