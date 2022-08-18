Fried, Harris lead Braves over deGrom, Mets to win series GEORGE HENRY, AP Sports Writer Aug. 18, 2022
ATLANTA (AP) — Max Fried outpitched Jacob deGrom, ever so slightly, in a matchup of aces and rookie Michael Harris II bounced a go-ahead double in the seventh inning that sent the Atlanta Braves over the New York Mets 3-2 on Thursday night.
Braves rookie Vaughn Grissom hustled all the way from first base to score on Harris' grounder to shallow center field. In the ninth, Mets star Francisco Lindor was caught in no-man's-land on the bases and thrown out.