Friday's Sorted High School Football Scores
|PREP FOOTBALL
|CLASS 6A
Arlington Bowie 58, FW Paschal 6
Austin Anderson 34, Kyle Lehman 20
EP Americas 70, EP Pebble Hills 28
Katy 42, Katy Cinco Ranch 0
Round Rock McNeil 38, Round Rock Stony Point 28
SA Northside Brandeis 31, SA Northside Warren 14
Southlake Carroll 35, Keller Central 7
|CLASS 5A
Amarillo 45, Amarillo Caprock 13
Pflugerville Weiss 14, Georgetown East View 7
|CLASS 4A
Graham 42, Krum 7
Iowa Park 21, Aubrey 6
Mineral Wells 22, Decatur 20
|CLASS 2A
Alto 61, Cushing 0
Electra 41, Ranger 12
Falls City 56, Charlotte 0
Groveton 46, Deweyville 0
Shelbyville 51, Hull-Daisetta 16
Tahoka 14, Ralls 6
|CLASS 1A
Blackwell 50, Moran 0
Crowell 42, Vernon Northside 0
Gordon 56, Bluff Dale 0
Jayton 53, Rule 0
Jonesboro 60, Lometa 10
Ladonia Fannindel 44, Bowie Gold-Burg 6
Lazbuddie 70, Cotton Center 20
Newcastle 62, Bryson 16
Oakwood 48, Chester 0
Petersburg 46, Hart 0
Saint Jo 62, Forestburg 0
Spur 72, Aspermont 26
Sterling City 54, Roscoe Highland 6
Strawn 46, Gustine 0
Turkey Valley 70, Miami 40
|PRIVATE SCHOOLS
Abilene Christian 63, Lubbock All Saints 33
Austin Hill Country 60, Round Rock Christian 0
Baytown Christian 45, Orange Community Christian 0
Conroe Covenant 60, Bryan Allen Academy 28
Dallas Lakehill 48, Irving The Highlands 0
Dallas Lutheran 62, Amarillo San Jacinto 14
FW Country Day 17, Arlington Oakridge 7
FW Trinity Valley 24, Irving Cistercian 14
Lubbock Christian 39, FW Temple Christian 0
|OTHER
Lubbock Trinity 48, Flower Mound Coram Deo 21
|POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Lorenzo vs. Nazareth, ccd.