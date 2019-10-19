https://www.darientimes.com/sports/article/Friday-s-Sorted-High-School-Football-Scores-14546124.php
Friday's Sorted High School Football Scores
|PREP FOOTBALL
|CLASS 5A
El Paso Eastlake 29, EP Chapin 0
FW Eastern Hills 60, FW North Side 41
|CLASS 3A
Malakoff 72, Dallas A+ Academy 0
|CLASS 1A
Blanket 57, Rising Star 0
Brookesmith 51, Mullin 0
Jayton 54, Roby 6
Knox City 58, Vernon Northside 6
Rankin 68, Barksdale Nueces Canyon 14
Throckmorton 56, Bowie Gold-Burg 7
|PRIVATE SCHOOLS
Dallas Tyler Street 51, Greenville Christian 31
|OTHER
Lubbock Trinity 27, Lubbock Christian 0
