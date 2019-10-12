PREP FOOTBALL
CLASS 6A

Plano 56, McKinney 49

CLASS 5A

Angleton 33, Rosenberg Terry 3

Crowley 35, Granbury 34

EP Pebble Hills 43, EP Socorro 2

Katy Paetow 51, Bryan Rudder 21

CLASS 3A

Jacksboro 16, Comanche 8

Pilot Point 57, Ponder 0

Shallowater 30, Amarillo River Road 16

CLASS 2A

Gorman 68, Waco Parkview Christian 13

CLASS 1A

Blackwell 68, Santa Anna 6

Eden 48, Bronte 0

Gilmer Union Hill 52, Trinidad 7

Gordon 58, Morgan 0

Happy 63, Hart 0

Ira 70, Rotan 0

Jayton 50, Guthrie 0

Jonesboro 40, Iredell 0

Lamesa Klondike 38, Ackerly Sands 0

Nazareth 48, Lubbock Home School Titans 0

Richland Springs 50, Medina 0

Ropesville Ropes 51, Morton 6

Saint Jo 52, Savoy 2

Sidney 58, Mullin 6

White Deer 49, Claude 0

Whitharral 56, Cotton Center 8

PRIVATE SCHOOLS

Houston Kinkaid 62, Dallas Greenhill 6

Lake Jackson Brazosport 49, Alvin Living Stones 0

Lubbock Christian 44, Flower Mound Coram Deo 14