Friday's Sorted High School Football Scores
|PREP FOOTBALL
|CLASS 6A
Plano 56, McKinney 49
|CLASS 5A
Angleton 33, Rosenberg Terry 3
Crowley 35, Granbury 34
EP Pebble Hills 43, EP Socorro 2
Katy Paetow 51, Bryan Rudder 21
|CLASS 3A
Jacksboro 16, Comanche 8
Pilot Point 57, Ponder 0
Shallowater 30, Amarillo River Road 16
|CLASS 2A
Gorman 68, Waco Parkview Christian 13
|CLASS 1A
Blackwell 68, Santa Anna 6
Eden 48, Bronte 0
Gilmer Union Hill 52, Trinidad 7
Gordon 58, Morgan 0
Happy 63, Hart 0
Ira 70, Rotan 0
Jayton 50, Guthrie 0
Jonesboro 40, Iredell 0
Lamesa Klondike 38, Ackerly Sands 0
Nazareth 48, Lubbock Home School Titans 0
Richland Springs 50, Medina 0
Ropesville Ropes 51, Morton 6
Saint Jo 52, Savoy 2
Sidney 58, Mullin 6
White Deer 49, Claude 0
Whitharral 56, Cotton Center 8
|PRIVATE SCHOOLS
Houston Kinkaid 62, Dallas Greenhill 6
Lake Jackson Brazosport 49, Alvin Living Stones 0
Lubbock Christian 44, Flower Mound Coram Deo 14