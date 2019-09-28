Friday's Sorted High School Football Scores
|PREP FOOTBALL
|CLASS 6A
Aldine Davis 32, Aldine Nimitz 14
Alief Hastings 14, Alief Elsik 12
Allen 49, McKinney 21
Arlington Bowie 41, North Crowley 7
Arlington Houston 48, FW Paschal 28
Arlington Martin 39, Arlington Lamar 8
Austin Vandegrift 31, Cedar Park Vista Ridge 12
Austin Westlake 52, Kyle Lehman 7
Beaumont West Brook 27, Houston King 20
Buda Hays 35, Austin Bowie 34
Cedar Hill 63, Waxahachie 34
Conroe Oak Ridge 56, Klein Forest 34
Converse Judson 62, San Marcos 14
Coppell 42, Irving MacArthur 6
Cypress Falls 20, Houston Memorial 13
Cypress Ridge 56, Houston Spring Woods 7
Cypress Woods 20, Cypress Bridgeland 7
De Soto 63, Mansfield Lake Ridge 28
Deer Park 43, Channelview 40
Del Valle 68, Austin Akins 14
Dickinson 61, Houston Clear Lake 10
Duncanville 42, Richardson Berkner 0
Edinburg Vela 44, Edinburg North 8
EP Americas 58, EP El Dorado 0
EP Franklin 42, EP Chapin 0
EP Montwood 49, EP Eastwood 30
Fort Bend Bush 28, Fort Bend Clements 15
Galena Park North Shore 56, La Porte 3
Garland Lakeview Centennial 62, South Garland 3
Garland Sachse 42, Garland Naaman Forest 28
Hewitt Midway 55, Waco 15
Houston Bellaire 49, Houston Westbury 7
Houston Langham Creek 35, Bryan 31
Houston Westside 42, Houston Chavez 27
Humble Atascocita 82, Pasadena Rayburn 0
Humble Kingwood 56, Pasadena South Houston 14
Justin Northwest 40, FW Southwest 0
Katy Taylor 31, Katy Morton Ranch 28
Katy Tompkins 63, Katy Seven Lakes 27
Keller Fossil Ridge 28, Byron Nelson 14
Killeen Ellison 21, Copperas Cove 16
Killeen Harker Heights 35, Killeen 28
Klein Collins 31, The Woodlands College Park 7
Klein Oak 21, The Woodlands 10
Lake Travis 63, Austin High 0
Laredo Alexander 42, Laredo Johnson 0
Laredo United 42, Eagle Pass 28
League City Clear Creek 38, Clear Brook 14
League City Clear Springs 56, Clear Falls 21
Lewisville Flower Mound 34, Lewisville 30
Lewisville Hebron 58, Irving Nimitz 12
Lewisville Marcus 60, Irving 0
Longview 49, Rockwall 3
Mansfield Summit 45, Grand Prairie 0
McAllen Rowe 28, McAllen 14
Mesquite Horn 35, Mesquite 14
Mission 28, McAllen Memorial 25
N. Richland Hills Richland 35, Abilene 34
Odessa Permian 56, Los Fresnos 14
Pearland Dawson 21, Houston Strake Jesuit 17
Pflugerville Hendrickson 44, Leander 0
Plano 26, Plano West 21
Prosper 42, Plano East 0
PSJA 70, La Joya 14
Richardson 28, Dallas White 20
Richardson Pearce 52, Dallas Molina 3
Round Rock 67, Round Rock Westwood 21
Round Rock Stony Point 42, Round Rock Cedar Ridge 32
SA East Central 24, New Braunfels 20
SA Madison 37, SA Roosevelt 21
SA Northside Brandeis 51, SA Northside Brennan 16
SA Northside Jay 48, SA Northside Holmes 0
SA Reagan 23, SA Churchill 7
SA South San Antonio 27, SA MacArthur 19
San Angelo Central 45, Weatherford 38
Schertz Clemens 28, Cibolo Steele 23
Smithson Valley 51, New Braunfels Canyon 7
South Grand Prairie 45, Mansfield 21
Southlake Carroll 56, Keller 14
Spring Westfield 37, Spring 0
Tyler Lee 39, Rockwall-Heath 34
Weslaco 41, Edinburg Economedes 7
Weslaco East 56, Donna North 0
Wolfforth Frenship 35, Canyon Randall 10
|CLASS 5A
A&M Consolidated 24, Huntsville 14
Abilene Cooper 70, Lubbock Monterey 49
Aledo 42, Everman 13
Alice 50, CC Tuloso-Midway 13
Alvin Shadow Creek 42, Angleton 14
Amarillo Caprock 35, Amarillo Palo Duro 14
Barbers Hill 27, Dayton 0
Baytown Goose Creek 20, Houston Austin 7
Boerne-Champion 34, Castroville Medina Valley 17
Brenham 44, Bastrop Cedar Creek 20
Bryan Rudder 56, Montgomery 50
Burleson 45, Arlington Seguin 27
Burleson Centennial 23, Midlothian 21
Canutillo 35, EP Coronado 14
CC Calallen 50, Floresville 10
CC Flour Bluff 42, CC Ray 19
CC Miller 63, Victoria West 28
CC Moody 42, CC King 21
Cedar Park 55, Leander Rouse 9
Cleburne 55, Joshua 0
Corsicana 27, North Forney 24
Crowley 49, Saginaw 28
Dallas Adams 76, Dallas Sunset 0
Dallas Highland Park 66, Dallas Wilson 0
Denison 52, Princeton 31
Denton Braswell 59, Lucas Lovejoy 51, OT
Denton Ryan 59, Denton 28
Ennis 37, Terrell 0
EP Andress 40, EP Austin 7
EP Bel Air 55, EP Ysleta 48
EP Bowie 47, El Paso 21
EP Del Valle 50, EP Hanks 21
EP Jefferson 37, EP Irvin 27
EP Riverside 34, EP Cathedral 3
Fort Bend Willowridge 61, Sharpstown 0
Friendswood 31, Texas City 7
Frisco 35, Frisco Reedy 31
Frisco Lone Star 56, Little Elm 13
Frisco Wakeland 42, Frisco Heritage 21
FW North Side 58, FW Carter-Riverside 6
Georgetown East View 44, Marble Falls 6
Granbury 41, FW South Hills 10
Grapevine 20, Carrollton Creekview 14
Greenville 24, Kaufman 7
Kerrville Tivy 48, SA Kennedy 7
La Joya Palmview 49, PSJA Southwest 13
Lancaster 73, Dallas Samuell 0
Laredo Martin 28, Eagle Pass Winn 25
Lockhart 85, SA Memorial 12
Longview Pine Tree 32, Hallsville 7
Lubbock Cooper 48, Clovis, N.M. 28
Lubbock Coronado 45, Lubbock 14
Lufkin 42, Willis 13
Magnolia 31, Waller 20
Magnolia West 42, Tomball 31
Manor 42, Pflugerville 17
Mansfield Timberview 19, Mansfield Legacy 2
Manvel 71, Houston Northside 20
Marshall 49, Lindale 35
McKinney North 49, Sherman 28
Mercedes 31, Edcouch-Elsa 17
Mission Memorial 49, Brownsville Porter 0
N. Richland Hills Birdville 74, Carrollton Turner 0
Nacogdoches 49, Jacksonville 14
Nederland 48, Santa Fe 0
New Caney Porter 41, Humble Kingwood Park 14
Parkland 53, EP Socorro 3
Pflugerville Weiss 34, Bastrop 7
Port Lavaca Calhoun 56, Gregory-Portland 27
Port Neches-Groves 31, Baytown Lee 14
Richmond Foster 48, Galveston Ball 6
Rio Grande City 36, Brownsville Memorial 13
Roma 21, Pharr Valley View 17
Royse City 34, Forney 7
SA Lanier 7, SA Houston 0
SA Wagner 76, SA Edison 0
Saginaw Boswell 17, FW Brewer 0
San Antonio Southwest Legacy 27, SA Southwest 21, OT
Tyler 16, Texarkana Texas 0
Uvalde 24, SA Alamo Heights 21, OT
Victoria East 55, CC Carroll 27
Vidor 37, Crosby 27
West Mesquite 37, Wylie East 14
Whitehouse 40, Mount Pleasant 14
|CLASS 4A
Alvarado 42, Carrollton Ranchview 7
Andrews 45, Clint Mountain View 17
Anna 28, Paris North Lamar 11
Argyle 63, Texarkana Liberty-Eylau 42
Athens 42, Bullard 35
Bandera 27, Crystal City 7
Beeville Jones 48, SA Antonian 33
Boerne 38, Fredericksburg 31
Brownwood 33, Abilene Wylie 0
Burkburnett 49, Vernon 17
Burnet 54, Sonora 28
Caldwell 20, Lexington 8
Canyon 64, Borger 19
CC West Oso 58, Bruni 6
Celina 64, Sanger 7
Center 63, Tyler Grace Community 49
Clint 49, Chaparral, N.M. 6
Crandall 24, Palestine 20
Dallas Carter 60, North Dallas 0
Decatur 42, Glen Rose 28
Dumas 47, WF Rider 35
Fairfield 41, Lorena 21
Fischer Canyon Lake 10, Blanco 0
Fort Stockton 35, Pecos 13
Gainesville 53, Bridgeport 35
Geronimo Navarro 46, Giddings 32
Gilmer 16, Newton 0
Godley 15, Clifton 14
Gonzales 43, Hondo 21
Hamshire-Fannett 34, Cleveland Tarkington 21
Henderson 38, Rusk 32
Hereford 28, Plainview 7
Hidalgo 42, Progreso 0
Hillsboro 51, Eustace 13
Houston Scarborough 7, Houston KIPP Northeast 0
Huffman Hargrave 41, Tomball Concordia 28
Iowa Park 47, Mineral Wells 3
Jasper 63, La Marque 6
Kennedale 62, FW Castleberry 14
La Grange 52, Taylor 24
La Vernia 48, Rockport-Fulton 26
Lake Worth 63, FW Diamond Hill-Jarvis 0
Lampasas 59, Gatesville 0
Little Cypress-Mauriceville 29, Sour Lake Hardin-Jefferson 14
Livingston 56, Huntington 0
Llano 41, San Angelo Lake View 21
Mabank 58, Ferris 28
Melissa 54, Paris 46
Mexia 37, Madisonville 30
Midland Greenwood 57, Sweetwater 28
Monahans 54, Lamesa 13
Navasota 24, Houston Furr 7
Needville 47, El Campo 27
Nevada Community 34, Venus 12
Pampa 40, Perryton 14
Pearsall 25, SA St. Anthony 7
Pittsburg 13, Kilgore 12
Pleasanton 49, Carrizo Springs 8
Port Isabel 55, Brownsville St. Joseph 26
Quinlan Ford 43, Canton 20
Raymondville 21, Kingsville King 7
San Elizario 35, Anthony 29
Sealy 41, Fulshear 7
Seminole 7, Denver City 0
Silsbee 24, Lumberton 12
Smithville 48, Luling 29
Splendora 16, Liberty 14
Springtown 46, Graham 7
Stephenville 28, Georgetown 21
Sunnyvale 42, Dallas Madison 21
Sweeny 24, Bellville 7
Texarkana Pleasant Grove 63, Tyler Chapel Hill 21
Van 35, Brownsboro 21
Waco Connally 28, Salado 21
Waco La Vega 58, Midlothian Heritage 14
Waxahachie Life 56, Farmersville 14
West Columbia 50, Bay City 6
West Orange-Stark 46, Bridge City 7
WF Hirschi 42, Aubrey 21
Wharton 33, Cuero 8
Wills Point 27, Krum 10
Zapata 44, Robstown 14
|CLASS 3A
Abernathy 38, Littlefield 21
Alpine 27, Kermit 24
Altair Rice 38, Wallis Brazos 14
Amarillo River Road 47, Sanford-Fritch 0
Anahuac 57, Kirbyville 26
Anderson-Shiro 46, Granger 10
Anson 48, Bangs 27
Arp 65, Quitman 6
Atlanta 70, Redwater 7
Bells 35, Leonard 20
Big Sandy Harmony (Gilmer) 56, Alba-Golden 26
Boyd 56, Ponder 6
Buffalo 52, Dallas Gateway 6
Bushland 49, Levelland 26
CC London 14, Hebbronville 9
Cisco 26, Ballinger 9
Clyde 54, Colorado City 0
Coahoma 48, Iraan 0
Coleman 49, San Angelo Grape Creek 8
Comfort 47, Grand Oaks 27
Cooper 26, Pattonville Prairiland 21
Corsicana Mildred 41, Scurry-Rosser 29
Cotulla 14, Lytle 12
Crane 56, Stanton 7
Crockett 45, Trinity 0
Daingerfield 70, Elysian Fields 28
Dallas Life Oak Cliff 23, Dallas Roosevelt 13
De Kalb 38, Queen City 0
Dublin 28, Breckenridge 21
Early 63, Hico 0
East Bernard 56, Van Vleck 0
East Chambers 28, Woodville 0
Eastland 39, Jacksboro 22
Edgewood 55, Blooming Grove 24
Edna 17, Boling 13
El Maton Tidehaven 39, Danbury 8
Elkhart 34, Palestine Westwood 13
Franklin 42, Coldspring-Oakhurst 0
Frankston 17, Winona 14
Friona 39, Dalhart 35
George West 54, Lyford 19
Gladewater 16, Winnsboro 12
Grand Saline 22, Troup 7
Grandview 42, West 14
Gunter 58, Nocona 6
Hallettsville 28, Columbus 26
Hardin 26, Warren 23
Henrietta 34, Callisburg 0
Hitchcock 67, Houston KIPP 0
Howe 66, Bonham 28
Idalou 45, Muleshoe 16
Jefferson 42, New Boston 24
Johnson City 38, Florence 7
Kountze 14, Hull-Daisetta 8
Lago Vista 56, Jarrell 30
Little River Academy 57, Manor New Tech 7
Lubbock Roosevelt 28, Floydada 25
Malakoff 19, Longview Spring Hill 9
Marion 31, Universal City Randolph 28
Mathis 58, Falfurrias 22
Maypearl 47, Groesbeck 0
Merkel 41, San Angelo Texas Leadership 6
Mount Vernon 35, Hughes Springs 21
Natalia 48, Poteet 41
New Diana 21, Waskom 14
New London West Rusk 26, Mineola 21
New Waverly 21, Normangee 20
Odem 7, Santa Rosa 6
Omaha Pewitt 42, Ore City 14
Orangefield 28, Buna 12
Palmer 39, Rice 0
Paris Chisum 42, Whitewright 33
Pilot Point 20, Brock 14
Pottsboro 63, Commerce 14
Rio Vista 49, Kerens 12
Rogers 35, Crawford 28
SA Cole 37, Karnes City 6
San Diego 45, Santa Gertrudis Academy 0
Schulenburg 49, Bloomington 25
Shallowater 34, Brownfield 12
Skidmore-Tynan 33, Runge 12
Stockdale 21, Louise 0
Taft 35, Monte Alto 3
Tatum 41, White Oak 7
Teague 48, Hempstead 47
Tolar 24, Willow Park Trinity Christian 0
Troy 59, Cameron Yoe 41
Tuscola Jim Ned 40, Brady 23
Van Alstyne 29, Emory Rains 21
Vanderbilt Industrial 52, Palacios 28
Wall 40, Big Spring 0
WF City View 48, Sadler S&S Consolidated 0
Whitesboro 28, Paradise 20
Whitney 50, McGregor 18
Yoakum 13, Sinton 10
|CLASS 2A
Agua Dulce 66, Harlingen Marine Military 0
Albany 41, Peaster 0
Alto 40, Corrigan-Camden 15
Alvord 52, Petrolia 23
Archer City 56, Quanah 13
Barksdale Nueces Canyon 62, Fort Davis 52
Ben Bolt 22, Premont 21
Bogata Rivercrest 46, Maud 0
Bosqueville 30, Itasca 24
Bremond 57, Jewett Leon 35
Bruceville-Eddy 55, Axtell 7
Burton 49, Iola 7
Charlotte 41, Sabinal 14
Chilton 34, Snook 16
Christoval 34, Winters 24
Clarendon 34, Memphis 8
Como-Pickton 26, Hawkins 8
Cross Plains 54, Plains 0
Cumby 64, Detroit 42
D'Hanis 35, SA Texas Military 10
Dawson 40, Ranger 0
Eldorado 62, McCamey 32
Electra 45, Era 8
Falls City 63, Nixon-Smiley 28
Farwell 32, Dimmitt 28
Flatonia 41, Yorktown 14
Forsan 35, Big Lake Reagan County 13
Frost 26, Bartlett 6
Gorman 56, Lometa 54
Grapeland 49, Evadale 12
Groveton 54, Centerville 7
Gruver 51, Amarillo Highland Park 6
Hale Center 42, Bovina 19
Hamilton 35, Goldthwaite 20
Harper 28, Menard 27
Hawley 73, Windthorst 20
Holland 34, Hearne 19
Honey Grove 76, Clarksville 6
Hubbard 28, Cayuga 20
Italy 55, Moody 6
Joaquin 45, Garrison 23
La Pryor 53, Center Point 14
Leakey 16, Kerrville Our Lady of the Hills 0
Linden-Kildare 29, Harleton 21
Lindsay 15, Celeste 7
Mason 28, Comanche 7
Miles 53, Munday 41
Olton 20, Lockney 8
Ozona 61, Junction 0
Pettus 37, SA Brooks 10
Pineland West Sabine 58, Beaumont Legacy Christian 20
Post 42, Slaton 14
Price Carlisle 45, Simms Bowie 6
Quinlan Boles 15, Overton 14
Ralls 56, Booker 0
Refugio 48, Mart 40
Riviera Kaufer 34, Benavides 16
San Augustine 49, Hemphill 34
San Saba 55, Ingram Moore 6
Santa Maria 36, La Villa 0
Santo 19, Millsap 10
Seagraves 48, Van Horn 26
Seymour 32, Collinsville 26
Shiner 55, Goliad 6
Smyer 22, Shamrock 14
Stamford 38, De Leon 37
Stinnett West Texas 53, Spearman 28
Stratford 39, Hamlin 0
Sundown 48, Tahoka 9
Tenaha 39, Timpson 6
Thorndale 63, Rosebud-Lott 0
Thrall 38, Milano 0
Three Rivers 36, Kenedy 8
Tom Bean 36, Chico 28
Valley Mills 55, Meridian 0
Valley View 12, Muenster 7
Vega 40, Sunray 7
Weimar 25, Shiner St. Paul 17
Wellington 60, Panhandle 41
Wink 48, New Home 19
Wolfe City 46, Tioga 14
Wortham 36, Malakoff Cross Roads 20
|CLASS 1A
Abbott 78, Waco Live Oak Classical 28
Amherst 30, Morton 26
Aquilla 59, Oglesby 14
Aspermont 70, Roby 24
Balmorhea 46, Grandfalls-Royalty 28
Bluff Dale 51, Morgan 43
Blum 54, Penelope 26
Brackett 64, Rocksprings 0
Brookesmith 66, Paint Rock 16
Calvert 47, Oakwood 14
Coolidge 32, Fort Worth THESA 30
Covington 61, Walnut Springs 16
Crosbyton 14, Springlake-Earth 6
Crowell 58, Claude 12
Eden 52, Water Valley 22
Evant 62, Concordia 13
Gholson 64, Buckholts 21
Gilmer Union Hill 54, Campbell 6
Gordon 64, Blanket 16
Gustine 62, Kopperl 16
Happy 62, Silverton 6
Hermleigh 46, Blackwell 0
High Island 66, Chester 19
Ira 56, Valera Panther Creek 6
Jayton 75, Petersburg 26
Jonesboro 48, Temple Holy Trinity 0
Knox City 55, Bryson 6
Laird Hill Leverett's Chapel 42, Trinidad 40
Lazbuddie 26, Hedley 12
Lingleville 42, Cherokee 35
Loop 52, Afton Patton Springs 7
May 48, Zephyr 0
McLean 45, Lefors 0
Meadow 51, Hart 16
Mertzon Irion County 70, Veribest 24
Miami 66, Higgins 6
Newcastle 63, Forestburg 12
Paducah 88, Matador Motley County 46
Perrin-Whitt 40, Wichita Falls Notre Dame 34
Rankin 60, Garden City 46
Rising Star 56, Rochelle 21
Roscoe Highland 64, Robert Lee 22
Rotan 71, Lueders-Avoca 24
Saint Jo 56, Wichita Falls Wichita Christian 6
Santa Anna 52, Mullin 0
Spur 54, Ropesville Ropes 40
Sterling City 64, Bronte 0
Strawn 50, Milford 34
Three Way 28, Sidney 27
Throckmorton 28, Chillicothe 22, 2OT
Turkey Valley 54, Groom 28
Vernon Northside 48, Bowie Gold-Burg 0
Wellman-Union 49, Ackerly Sands 33
Whiteface 72, Lubbock Home School Titans 42
Whitharral 46, Southland 0
Woodson 58, Rule 12
|PRIVATE SCHOOLS
Argyle Liberty Christian 58, China Spring 56
Arlington Grace Prep 42, Waco Reicher 8
Arlington Oakridge 28, Casady, Okla. 21
Austin Hill Country 36, San Marcos Hill Country Christian 14
Austin Regents 38, Wimberley 14
Austin TSD 44, Maryland School for the Deaf, Md. 6
Austin Veritas 68, Cedar Park Summit 38
Beaumont Kelly 21, Cypress Community Christian 7
Bellaire Episcopal 44, Dallas Greenhill 0
Bryan Allen Academy 57, Brazos Valley 19
Bryan Brazos Christian 69, Houston Northside Home 7
Bulverde Bracken 38, Giddings State School 37
Carrollton Prince of Peace 38, Lubbock Trinity 14
CC John Paul 55, Freer 21
Cedar Hill Trinity 50, Houston St. Thomas 0
Dallas Bishop Dunne 14, FW All Saints 2
Dallas Christian 55, Kemp 7
Dallas Parish Episcopal 41, Addison Trinity 3
Denton Calvary 60, Dallas Lutheran 14
EP Faith Christian 46, Marfa 0
Fredericksburg Heritage 56, Medina 8
FW Nolan 42, Dallas Lincoln 0
FW Southwest Christian 39, FW Country Day 37
Gainesville State School 36, Dallas Lakehill 18
Houston Christian 50, Houston Westbury Christian 0
Houston Kinkaid 35, Dallas Episcopal 13
Houston Lutheran South 44, Woodlands Legacy Prep 6
Houston Northland Christian 14, Pasadena First Baptist 8
Houston St. John's 24, Dallas St. Mark 16
John Cooper 17, Irving Cistercian 14
Lake Jackson Brazosport 72, Conroe Covenant 58
Lubbock Christian 52, Haskell 13
Midland Christian 43, Fort Worth Christian 0
Midland Trinity 34, Sanderson 20
Muenster Sacred Heart 50, FW Temple Christian 21
New Braunfels Christian 52, SA Castle Hills 6
Plano Prestonwood 12, Houston St. Pius X 0
SA Central Catholic 47, Devine 34
SA Christian 20, Boerne Geneva 14
SA FEAST 60, Austin NYOS 8
SA Holy Cross 52, Austin St. Michael 14
SA Lutheran 57, Sabine Pass 7
Seguin Lifegate 53, Smoking for Jesus Ministry 6
The Woodlands Christian 42, Bay Area Christian 7
Tomball Rosehill 28, Tomball Homeschool 0
Tyler All Saints 56, Dallas A+ Academy 0
Victoria St. Joseph 56, Wichita Falls Wichita Christian 6
Watauga Harvest 48, Waco Parkview Christian 0
|OTHER
Acadiana Christian , La. 50, Colmesneil 12
Austin Brentwood 48, Schertz John Paul II 0
Austin SPC Combined Saints 21, FW Trinity Valley 6
DASCHE 63, Waco Texas Wind 0
Fort Bend Christian 58, Houston The Village 52
FW Covenant Classical 85, Azle Christian School 76
Granbury North Central Texas 55, Iredell 20
Houston Heights 64, Houston MSTC 14
Irving Faustina Academy 66, Greenville Christian 35
Legacy School of Sport Sciences 34, Saratoga West Hardin 6
Lubbock Kingdom Prep 46, Lubbock All Saints 0
Melissa CHANT 48, Founders Classical Academy of Mesquite 0
Plano John Paul II 49, McKinney Christian 6
Red Oak Ovilla 52, Arlington St. Paul 45
San Antonio Harlan 49, SA McCollum 0
San Marcos Baptist Academy 35, SA St. Gerard 20
Santa Teresa , N.M. 15, Clint Horizon 14
Waco Methodist 27, Waco Vanguard 18
|——— Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/