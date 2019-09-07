https://www.darientimes.com/sports/article/Friday-s-Sorted-High-School-Football-Scores-14420793.php
Friday's Sorted High School Football Scores
|PREP FOOTBALL
|CLASS 6A
Coppell 17, Hurst Bell 10
Euless Trinity 21, Garland Sachse 19
|CLASS 2A
Baird 64, Founders Classical Academy of Mesquite 8
Cross Plains 55, Ranger 0
Leakey 46, Medina 0
Mertzon Irion County 60, Paint Rock 14
|CLASS 1A
Blanket 47, Lometa 0
Milford 60, Abbott 14
Moran 54, Rising Star 6
Saint Jo 54, Bowie Gold-Burg 0
Sanderson 56, Fort Hancock 18
Zephyr 54, Granbury North Central Texas 0
|PRIVATE SCHOOLS
Abilene Christian 58, Lueders-Avoca 0
The Woodlands Christian 39, Schertz John Paul II 0
|OTHER
Alpha Omega 86, Katy Faith West 40
Greater Atlanta Christian , Ga. 34, Plano Prestonwood 27
Katy Tompkins 42, Klein Cain 24
Lubbock All Saints 48, Guthrie 0
View Comments