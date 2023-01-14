Skip to main content
Friday's Scores

The Associated Press

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Annie Wright 55, Seattle Christian 11

Bellarmine Prep 54, Sumner 47

Central Valley 52, Cheney 31

Chiawana 77, Hermiston, Ore. 43

Clarkston 80, Rogers (Spokane) 16

Clover Park 60, Foss 4

Colfax 60, Davenport 45

Columbia (Burbank) 54, Dayton/Waitsburg 4

Condon, Ore. 42, Lyle-Wishram 4

Coupeville 36, Darrington 17

Davis 75, Eisenhower 67

Dufur, Ore. 52, Bickleton 28

East Valley (Yakima) 57, Grandview 55

Eastmont 49, West Valley (Yakima) 19

Eastside Prep 31, Granite Falls 30

Emerald Ridge 55, South Kitsap 29

Entiat 37, Wilson Creek 29

Evergreen Lutheran 48, Pope John Paul II 19

Ferndale 71, Sedro-Woolley 27

Garfield 75, Ballard 15

Garfield-Palouse 35, Pomeroy 29

Glacier Peak 67, Mariner 32

Goldendale 49, Kittitas 35

Hanford 64, Southridge 43

Kalama 45, Onalaska 37

Kamiakin 79, Pasco 20

Kelso 66, Prairie 32

King's 57, Overlake School 39

La Salle 35, Naches Valley 28

Lake Roosevelt 66, Oroville 20

Lewis and Clark 66, Ferris 39

Liberty Christian 65, Prescott 11

Mabton 56, Granger 10

Mead 56, North Central 45

Mt. Spokane 37, Gonzaga Prep 30

Napavine 39, Rainier 30

Newport-Bellevue 55, Redmond 39

Northport 44, Curlew 39

Northwest Christian (Colbert) 50, Asotin 30

Oakesdale 77, Tekoa/Rosalia 30

Odessa 60, Valley Christian 24

Omak 56, Chelan 52

Othello 62, Ellensburg 42

Pullman 63, Shadle Park 59

Richland 61, Kennewick 48

Roosevelt 71, Rainier Beach 29

Royal 56, Wahluke 21

Sammamish 64, Foster 30

Seattle Academy 58, Cedar Park Christian (Bothell) 46

Selah 55, Ephrata 44

Seton Catholic 53, King's Way Christian School 48

Squalicum 63, Mount Baker 52

Stanwood 59, Snohomish 41

Sunnyside 64, Wenatchee 28

Sunnyside Christian 68, DeSales 26

Tahoma 70, Auburn Riverside 24

The Northwest 27, Bear Creek School 24

Toppenish 55, Zillah 51

Trout Lake 42, Ione/Arlington, Ore. 29

University 53, Ridgeline 39

University Prep def. Summit Sierra, forfeit

Vashon Island 49, Charles Wright Academy 19

Walla Walla 43, Pendleton, Ore. 26

Warden 66, River View 15

Waterville-Mansfield 41, Riverside Christian 14

West Valley (Spokane) 54, East Valley (Spokane) 25

White Swan 58, Highland 38

Yakama Tribal 74, Touchet 18

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

The Associated Press