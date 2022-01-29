Skip to main content
Sports

Friday's Scores

The Associated Press

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bainbridge 37, Bremerton 30

Bellarmine Prep 60, Emerald Ridge 47

Bellevue 51, Juanita 40

Blaine 42, Oak Harbor 24

Bush 53, Overlake School 45

Cascade Christian 57, Seattle Christian 25

Castle Rock 51, Seton Catholic 35

Cedar Park Christian (Bothell) 48, University Prep 43

Chelan 59, Cascade (Leavenworth) 24

Chiawana 67, Kennewick 56

Chief Leschi 63, South Bend 48

Cleveland 37, Rainier Beach 30

Colfax 59, Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 35

College Place 49, Wahluke 22

Colville 44, Riverside 25

Connell 72, Kiona-Benton 26

Crescent 91, Clallam Bay 15

Davenport 38, Asotin 35

Davis 63, Wenatchee 42

East Valley (Yakima) 52, Selah 46

More for you

Eastlake 58, Skyline 37

Eastside Catholic 68, Lincoln 20

Eisenhower 48, Moses Lake 34

Everett 59, Shorewood 31

Evergreen (Vancouver) 29, Battle Ground 27

Ferris 54, Cheney 29

Foster 47, Lindbergh 6

Franklin 86, Garfield 37

Freeman 44, Medical Lake 37

Friday Harbor 52, Darrington 23

Garfield-Palouse 41, Oakesdale 22

Goldendale 46, Highland 44

Gonzaga Prep 56, University 47

Granite Falls 43, Eastside Prep 34

Hazen 35, Interlake 32

Highline 34, Tyee 29

Hoquiam 48, Elma 40

Inglemoor 49, Bothell 42

Ingraham 38, Nathan Hale 34

Issaquah 51, Mount Si 40

Kamiak 69, Jackson 28

La Center 60, Columbia (White Salmon) 49

Lake Washington 43, Liberty 24

Lakeside (Seattle) 49, Blanchet 22

Lewis and Clark 44, Ridgeline 34

Lewiston, Idaho 53, Clarkston 42

Liberty (Spangle) 56, Kettle Falls 38

Liberty Christian 40, Touchet 19

Morton/White Pass 52, Stevenson 27

Mountlake Terrace 35, Edmonds-Woodway 28

Mt. Spokane 60, Central Valley 46

North Creek 63, Redmond 45

North Thurston 60, Gig Harbor 55

Northwest School 29, Bear Creek School 23

Okanogan 67, Liberty Bell 25

Pasco 68, Kamiakin 37

Peninsula 44, Capital 39

Prosser 64, Ephrata 34

Pullman 74, East Valley (Spokane) 33

R.A. Long 50, Columbia River 36

Rogers (Puyallup) 59, Graham-Kapowsin 11

Sammamish 40, Evergreen (Seattle) 20

Seattle Academy 53, King's 38

Skyview 75, Kelso 64

South Kitsap 55, Curtis 52

Sunnyside 63, West Valley (Yakima) 40

Tenino 59, King's Way Christian School 27

Tonasket 66, Curlew 33

Tumwater 84, Centralia 25

Walla Walla 51, Southridge 47, OT

Wapato 74, La Salle 32

Warden 80, Columbia (Burbank) 15

Washougal 65, Woodland 25

West Seattle 59, Chief Sealth 24

West Valley (Spokane) 59, Rogers (Spokane) 31

White Swan 56, Cle Elum/Roslyn 38

Willapa Valley 48, Ilwaco 40

Woodinville 71, Glacier Peak 44

Yakama Tribal 45, Sunnyside Christian 40

Yelm 70, River Ridge 50

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

DeSales vs. Prescott, ccd.

Echo, Ore. vs. Lyle-Wishram, ccd.

Kingston vs. Renton, ccd.

Klickitat vs. Condon, Ore., ccd.

Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls) vs. Newport, ccd.

Life Christian Academy vs. Annie Wright, ppd.

Mount Vernon Christian vs. Concrete, ccd.

Othello vs. Ellensburg, ccd.

Republic vs. Columbia (Hunters), ccd.

Royal vs. Zillah, ccd.

South Wasco County, Ore. vs. Bickleton, ccd.

Sultan vs. South Whidbey, ccd.

Trout Lake vs. Sherman, Ore., ccd.

Waterville-Mansfield vs. Moses Lake Christian Academy, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/