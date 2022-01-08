Skip to main content
Sports

Friday's Scores

The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Almira/Coulee-Hartline 69, Odessa 28

Auburn 85, Kentridge 50

Auburn Mountainview 63, Kennedy 46

Bainbridge 62, North Mason 37

Bellevue 58, Mercer Island 57

Bothell 60, Issaquah 52

Burlington-Edison 70, Sedro-Woolley 58

Camas 60, Skyview 42

Cascade (Everett) 75, Lynnwood 70

Cedar Park Christian (Bothell) 63, Bear Creek School 25

Central Kitsap 84, Peninsula 73

Chelan 64, Quincy 58

Chiawana 75, Walla Walla 57

Columbia (Burbank) 91, River View 48

Columbia River 59, Hudson's Bay 56

Cusick 57, Curlew 33

Federal Way 91, Todd Beamer 46

Ferris 65, North Central 51

Forks 69, Ocosta 45

Goldendale 71, Granger 63

Interlake 70, Sammamish 59

Kentwood 70, Mt. Rainier 26

Lewis and Clark 46, Mead 44

Lincoln 79, Stadium 68

Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 75, Chewelah 41

Lynden 74, Squalicum 50

Mark Morris 85, Hockinson 61

Mount Si 71, Woodinville 44

Mount Vernon 64, Oak Harbor 43

Mt. Spokane 55, Gonzaga Prep 52

Nooksack Valley 51, Meridian 39

Northwest Christian (Colbert) 77, Reardan 53

Port Angeles 71, Highline 64

Prairie 71, Evergreen (Vancouver) 65

Prosser 78, Ephrata 54

Renton 74, Foster 37

Richland 97, Hanford 33

Shorecrest 68, Marysville-Getchell 54

Silas 79, Lakes 41

Skyline 73, Inglemoor 32

Snohomish 53, Meadowdale 35

Southridge 50, Pasco 44

Spanaway Lake 77, Bonney Lake 61

Stanwood 62, Arlington 56

Timberline 87, Capital 60

Tumwater 63, Black Hills 42

Union 96, Battle Ground 64

University Prep 55, Granite Falls 36

White River 82, Franklin Pierce 78

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Aberdeen vs. Shelton, ccd.

Archbishop Murphy vs. Cedarcrest, ccd.

Chief Kitsap Academy vs. Clallam Bay, ppd.

Cle Elum/Roslyn vs. Mabton, ppd.

Colton vs. St. John-Endicott/Lacrosse, ccd.

Columbia (White Salmon) vs. King's Way Christian School, ccd.

Concrete vs. Mount Vernon Christian, ccd.

East Valley (Yakima) vs. Selah, ppd.

Eastmont vs. West Valley (Yakima), ppd.

Eatonville vs. Tenino, ppd.

Eisenhower vs. Davis, ccd.

Ellensburg vs. Othello, ppd.

Entiat vs. Wilson Creek, ppd.

Fife vs. Washington, ccd.

Fort Vancouver vs. Washougal, ppd.

Heritage vs. Mountain View, ccd.

Ilwaco vs. Chief Leschi, ccd.

Juanita vs. Lake Washington, ccd.

Kiona-Benton vs. Connell, ppd.

La Salle vs. Wapato, ppd.

Liberty (Spangle) vs. Asotin, ccd.

Liberty vs. Hazen, ccd.

Lindbergh vs. Tyee, ccd.

Lyle vs. Klickitat, ccd.

Mitchell/Spray/Wheeler, Ore. vs. Bickleton, ccd.

Moses Lake vs. Shadle Park, ppd.

Mountlake Terrace vs. Everett, ccd.

Naches Valley vs. Toppenish, ccd.

Naselle vs. Pe Ell, ccd.

Neah Bay vs. Crescent, ppd.

Omak vs. Cashmere, ppd.

Oroville vs. Manson, ppd.

Ridgeline vs. Cheney, ccd.

Soap Lake vs. Pateros, ppd.

South Bend vs. North Beach, ccd.

Steilacoom vs. Clover Park, ppd.

Sunnyside Christian vs. Touchet, ccd.

Sunnyside vs. Wenatchee, ccd.

Taholah vs. Wishkah Valley, ccd.

Tonasket vs. Liberty Bell, ppd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/