Friday's Scores

PREP FOOTBALL= CLASS 5A= \u00b6 Fort Bend Marshall 59, Houston Waltrip 0 CLASS 4A= \u00b6 WF Hirschi 43, Graham 9 CLASS 2A= \u00b6 Grapeland 58, Burkeville 22 \u00b6 Springlake-Earth 47, White Deer 0 CLASS 1A= \u00b6 Ackerly Sands 53, Lorenzo 8 \u00b6 Benjamin 62, Roby 50 \u00b6 Blanket 68, Gholson 0 \u00b6 Eden 76, Morgan 28 \u00b6 Grandfalls-Royalty 49, Wellman-Union 0 \u00b6 Haskell Paint Creek 60, Harrold 0 \u00b6 Jonesboro 64, Saint Jo 50 \u00b6 Knox City 58, Bryson 12 \u00b6 Lingleville 48, Moran 0 \u00b6 Matador Motley County 60, Kress 8 \u00b6 Mertzon Irion County 53, Bronte 6 \u00b6 Whitharral 52, Hart 0 OTHER= \u00b6 FW Southwest def. FW Trimble Tech , forfeit \u00b6 Lubbock Trinity 36, Colleyville Covenant 12 \u00b6 McDade 49, Harmony Science Academy - El Paso 0 \u00b6 Tribe Consolidated 76, Williamson County Home School 31 POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS= Milford vs. Jonesboro, ccd. Rule vs. Woodson, ccd. Saint Jo vs. Forestburg, ccd. Simms Bowie vs. Timpson, ccd. ___ Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https:\/\/scorestream.com\/ ___ Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http:\/\/ScoreStream.com