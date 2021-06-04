Skip to main content
Friday's Scores

The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Chiawana 67, Southridge 48

Chief Leschi 63, South Bend 42

Friday Harbor 62, Mount Vernon Christian 58

Kamiakin 89, Hermiston, Ore. 26

Northport 70, Columbia (Hunters) 53

Selkirk 42, Republic 35

Union 61, Skyview 60

W. F. West 59, Black Hills 47

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Liberty (Spangle) 51, St. George's 41

Prosser 55, East Valley (Yakima) 49

Summit Sierra 30, Eastside Prep 28

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

