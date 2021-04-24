Skip to main content
Sports

Friday's Scores

The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bellevue 67, Mercer Island 58

Camas 78, Battle Ground 77

Eastlake 66, Lake Washington 60

Redmond 51, Juanita 36

Skyview 60, Evergreen (Vancouver) 46

Woodinville 55, Inglemoor 38

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Camas 59, Battle Ground 15

Interlake 55, Newport-Bellevue 23

Juanita 51, Redmond 40

Lake Washington 49, Eastlake 47

Mercer Island 50, Bellevue 37

Skyview 58, Evergreen (Vancouver) 18

Union 46, Heritage 45

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

More for you