Sports

Friday's Scores

The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Auburn Mountainview 14, Kentlake 7

Evergreen (Seattle) 40, Franklin 13

Ferris 28, Cheney 13

O'Dea 31, Eastside Catholic 14

Pullman 35, Rogers (Spokane) 0

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Coupeville vs. Friday Harbor, ccd.

West Valley (Spokane) vs. North Central, ccd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

