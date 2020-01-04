BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bellevue Christian 58, Northwest School 46

Cheney 64, West Valley (Spokane) 59

Chiawana 79, Kamiakin 49

Clarkston 65, East Valley (Spokane) 46

Clover Park 77, River Ridge 61

Corbett, Ore. 59, Columbia (White Salmon) 41

Curlew 49, Northport 27

Davenport 47, Kettle Falls 41

Davis 87, Shadle Park 56

Edmonds-Woodway 70, Oak Harbor 45

Ellensburg 60, Othello 43

Ephrata 73, Quincy 32

Evergreen (Vancouver) 72, La Salle, Ore. 45

Fort Vancouver 67, Capital 58

Freeman 56, Newport 48

Friday Harbor 69, Mossyrock 38

Garfield 65, West Seattle 36

Genesee, Idaho 55, Pomeroy 53

Gonzaga Prep 50, Kelso 36

Grandview 72, East Valley (Yakima) 71, OT

Hudson's Bay 84, Stevenson 67

Issaquah 71, Newport-Bellevue 66

Kamiak 63, Cascade (Everett) 44

Kennewick 64, Hanford 51

Lake Roosevelt 67, White Swan 52

Lakewood 84, Ferndale 69

Liberty (Spangle) 77, Tekoa/Rosalia 50

Lindbergh 85, Renton 79

Mariner 68, Jackson 52

Meadowdale 55, Arlington 44

Medical Lake 72, Riverside 43

Meridian 61, Sehome 51

Monroe 60, Mount Vernon 55

Mountainside, Ore. 74, Camas 47

N. Clackamas Christian, Ore. 45, Three Rivers Christian School 22

Napavine 58, Wahkiakum 53

Onalaska 54, Adna 51

Pasco 58, Eastmont 26

Port Angeles 71, La Center 43

Prairie 60, Timberline 41

Prosser 80, Selah 67

R.A. Long 67, Castle Rock 40

Rainier Christian 79, Cedar Park Christian (Mountlake Terrace) 44

Seattle Christian 69, Mannahouse Christian, Ore. 41

Sequim 57, Central Kitsap 55

South Whidbey 96, Sultan 56

Sunnyside 65, Lewis and Clark 59

Toutle Lake 62, Tenino 36

Washington 63, Orting 45

Woodland 53, Centralia 28

Zillah 81, Royal 48

Lake City Invite=

Coeur d'Alene, Idaho 67, Mead 55

Heritage 42, North Central 28

Post Falls, Idaho 65, Columbia River 44

Rogers (Puyallup) 54, Lake City, Idaho 51

Les Schwab "The Eight" Tournament=

Semifinal=

Mt. Spokane 85, Tigard, Ore. 60

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Aberdeen 56, Hoquiam 33

Arlington 61, Meadowdale 40

Auburn 54, Shelton 18

Auburn Mountainview 47, Hazen 36

Cashmere 64, Chelan 24

Cedar Park Christian (Bothell) 69, Granite Falls 29

Chiawana 63, Kamiakin 35

Davenport 47, Kettle Falls 38

Deer Park 58, Colville 42

East Valley (Spokane) 65, Clarkston 63

Eastside Catholic 83, Franklin 67

Ellensburg 50, Othello 29

Enumclaw 54, Kent Meridian 8

Ephrata 46, Quincy 20

Foss 53, Steilacoom 51

Garfield 65, West Seattle 36

Gonzaga Prep 44, Fort Defiance Window Rock, Ariz. 42

Gonzaga Prep 59, Winslow, Ariz. 35

Grandview 40, East Valley (Yakima) 36

Heritage 53, Seton Catholic 40

Hermiston, Ore. 57, Southridge 31

Ilwaco 49, Raymond 35

Inglemoor 48, Redmond 18

Kennewick 64, Hanford 51

La Conner 69, Concrete 12

Lakeside (Seattle) 45, Chief Sealth 27

Liberty (Spangle) 72, Tekoa/Rosalia 23

Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 64, Asotin 21

Lyle-Wishram 60, Klickwood 28

Lynnwood 51, Stanwood 45

Mabton 56, Naches Valley 50

Medical Lake 49, Riverside 40

Montesano 52, King's Way Christian School 37

Moses Lake 61, University 53

Moses Lake Christian Academy 42, Lummi 34

Mossyrock 65, Kalama 26

Mount Si 41, Skyline 18

Mount Vernon Christian 50, Naselle 29

N. Clackamas Christian, Ore. 45, Three Rivers Christian School 22

Northwest Christian (Colbert) 41, Chewelah 20

Orting 49, Washington 41

Pasco 58, Eastmont 26

Pomeroy 50, Genesee, Idaho 36

Prosser 52, Selah 51

Rainier Beach 52, Holy Names 50

Reardan 47, Colfax 41

Roosevelt 61, Nathan Hale 17

Seattle Prep 72, Bainbridge 36

Sheldon, Ore. 55, Camas 43

Shorewood 49, Marysville-Pilchuck 42

South Whidbey 56, Sultan 49

Timberline 73, Mount Tahoma 69, OT

Toppenish 48, Wapato 45

Warden 70, Omak 46

Wenatchee 46, Ferris 44

West Valley (Spokane) 52, Cheney 39

White Swan 49, Lake Roosevelt 40

Woodinville 73, Bothell 49

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/