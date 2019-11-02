Friday's Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Arlington 63, Meadowdale 42
Asotin 14, Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 13
Auburn Riverside 59, Todd Beamer 9
Ballard 54, Ingraham 3
Bellarmine Prep 31, Emerald Ridge 0
Bellevue 53, Mercer Island 14
Bonney Lake 19, Mount Tahoma 0
Camas 28, Union 14
Cascade (Leavenworth) 33, Cashmere 28
Cedar Park Christian (Bothell) 14, Sultan 7
Central Valley 51, University 0
Charles Wright Academy 42, Bellevue Christian 0
Cheney 17, Pullman 9
Chewelah 35, Davenport 15
Chiawana 34, Pasco 0
Chief Sealth 55, Nathan Hale 34
Clarkston 35, Columbia River 20
Columbia (Burbank) 51, White Swan 24
Columbia (White Salmon) 50, Stevenson 7
Colville 49, Freeman 33
Connell 30, River View 8
DeSales 64, St. John-Endicott/Lacrosse 6
Evergreen Lutheran 58, Rainier Christian 36
Fife 50, Clover Park 21
Franklin Pierce 27, Eatonville 25
Friday Harbor 42, Granite Falls 0
Gig Harbor 6, Central Kitsap 0
Glacier Peak 17, Mount Vernon 14
Interlake 36, Coupeville 7
Kalama 52, Toutle Lake 8
Kamiak 37, Jackson 7
Kamiakin 40, Hermiston, Ore. 7
Kelso 42, Hudson's Bay 14
Kennedy 42, Federal Way 28
King's Way Christian School 42, Seton Catholic 7
Kittitas 30, Liberty Christian 0
La Center 42, Castle Rock 39
La Salle 49, Naches Valley 7
Lake Stevens 62, Mariner 0
Lake Washington 42, Juanita 14
Lakes 55, Wilson 3
Liberty (Spangle) 61, Reardan 13
Lincoln 35, Bethel 21
Mark Morris 28, Woodland 0
Marysville-Getchell 44, Lynnwood 18
Mead 21, Ferris 16
Monroe 51, Cascade (Everett) 6
Montesano 49, Elma 7
Mt. Rainier 27, Enumclaw 6
Napavine 51, Rainier 6
Neah Bay 54, Lummi 42
Newport 21, Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls) 14
North Kitsap 28, Olympic 14
Northwest Christian (Colbert) 17, Kettle Falls 0
Oak Harbor 48, Everett 6
Olympia 7, Curtis 6
Omak 41, Okanogan 13
Pe Ell/Willapa Valley 48, Ilwaco 8
Pomeroy 62, Colton 0
Port Angeles 25, North Mason 20
Port Townsend 24, Chimacum 22
Prairie 42, Evergreen (Vancouver) 14
Puyallup 59, Rogers (Puyallup) 13
Raymond 21, Vashon Island 7
Redmond 49, Newport-Bellevue 14
Republic 52, Curlew 6
River Ridge 47, Highline 27
Riverside 28, Chelan 21
Royal 76, College Place 7
Sedro-Woolley 24, Cedarcrest 7
Sequim 36, Bremerton 21
Shelton 24, North Thurston 20
Skyview 56, Heritage 17
South Kitsap 28, Battle Ground 24
Spanaway Lake 44, Stadium 8
Springdale 42, Wellpinit 34
Squalicum 28, Edmonds-Woodway 7
Steilacoom 49, Orting 7
Tonasket 35, Oroville 16
Tri-Cities Prep 27, Dayton-Waitsburg 15
Tumwater 62, Centralia 7
W. F. West 56, Aberdeen/Wishkah Valley Co-op 28
Warden 29, Kiona-Benton 18
Washougal 51, R.A. Long 6
Wenatchee 41, Walla Walla 20
West Valley (Spokane) 55, East Valley (Spokane) 6
West Valley (Yakima) 57, Eisenhower 12
Winlock 53, Wahkiakum 7
Woodinville 21, Skyline 14
Yakama Tribal 50, Touchet 20
