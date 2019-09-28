Friday's Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Bethel 49, Wilson 0
Camas 24, Bellevue 7
Central Valley 31, Lewis and Clark 28
Chewelah 14, Reardan 6
Chimacum 22, Klahowya 16
Columbia (Hunters) 42, Curlew 28
Eastmont 58, West Valley (Spokane) 0
Federal Way 34, Auburn Riverside 7
Graham-Kapowsin 27, Puyallup 13
Heppner, Ore. 27, Colfax 0
Ingraham 36, Chief Sealth 32
Kelso 2, Aberdeen 0
King's Way Christian School 67, Riverside, Ore. 0
Lakewood 27, Sedro-Woolley 0
Lynnwood 15, Juanita 7
Montesano 70, Port Angeles 12
Mossyrock 19, Ilwaco 18
Mount Baker 24, Lynden Christian 8
Napavine 49, Wahkiakum 6
Neah Bay 64, Lummi 56
Onalaska 42, Pe Ell/Willapa Valley 6
Peninsula 55, Shelton 0
Pomeroy 62, Yakama Tribal 6
Rainier 48, Toutle Lake 14
Ridgefield 20, Mark Morris 13
Roosevelt 17, Bainbridge 0
Royal 55, Okanogan 7
Skyview 55, Rogers (Puyallup) 21
Steilacoom 30, Fife 13
Union 21, Chiawana 20
Wilbur-Creston 56, Wellpinit 0
Woodland 55, R.A. Long 7
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/