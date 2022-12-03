Fresno St. 80, UC Irvine 66

Moore 9-14 2-2 22, J.Baker 3-10 1-2 7, Campbell 7-13 1-1 16, Hill 3-6 2-3 8, Holland 1-3 2-2 5, Yap 6-8 2-2 15, Whitaker 0-0 0-0 0, Andre 2-4 0-0 4, Colimerio 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 32-60 10-12 80.
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies
- Darien defeats Greenwich in battle of defending state swim champs
- Herget, Darien football rally past Wilton in final minute