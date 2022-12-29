Skip to main content
Fresno St. 58, Wyoming 53

Thompson 2-4 2-2 8, Anderson 1-2 0-3 2, Maldonado 4-7 4-5 13, Reynolds 7-15 0-3 16, Wenzel 0-3 2-2 2, Kyman 4-8 0-0 9, Oden 0-3 0-0 0, Dusell 1-2 0-0 3, Powell 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-44 8-15 53.

FRESNO ST. (5-7)

Moore 6-7 1-1 13, Baker 8-15 0-0 20, Hill 1-11 0-2 2, Colimerio 2-6 3-3 8, Holland 2-5 0-0 5, Yap 2-9 1-1 6, Campbell 0-3 0-0 0, Whitaker 0-2 0-0 0, Andre 1-2 2-2 4. Totals 22-60 7-9 58.

Halftime_Fresno St. 38-25. 3-Point Goals_Wyoming 7-24 (Thompson 2-4, Reynolds 2-7, Dusell 1-2, Maldonado 1-2, Kyman 1-5, Oden 0-2, Wenzel 0-2), Fresno St. 7-31 (Baker 4-7, Colimerio 1-4, Holland 1-4, Yap 1-5, Moore 0-1, Whitaker 0-2, Campbell 0-3, Hill 0-5). Rebounds_Wyoming 30 (Anderson 9), Fresno St. 33 (Moore, Colimerio 9). Assists_Wyoming 7 (Maldonado 3), Fresno St. 12 (Baker 4). Total Fouls_Wyoming 12, Fresno St. 14.

