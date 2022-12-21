Fresno St. 56, CS Bakersfield 48

Moore 0-3 0-0 0, Baker 2-6 3-4 9, Hill 5-10 4-4 17, Colimerio 2-4 0-0 5, Holland 4-9 0-0 12, Andre 2-2 0-0 4, Yap 2-5 0-0 4, Whitaker 1-7 0-0 3, Isitua 1-2 0-0 2, Campbell 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-48 7-8 56.
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies