Freeland sparkles as Rockies top Brewers 2-0 to avoid sweep STEVE MEGARGEE, AP Sports Writer July 25, 2022 Updated: July 25, 2022 11:34 p.m.
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Kyle Freeland pitched four-hit ball over seven innings, Daniel Bard worked his way out of a bases-loaded jam in the ninth and the Colorado Rockies avoided a four-game sweep with a 2-0 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday night.
Elias Díaz continued his hot streak with a homer that helped the Rockies beat the Brewers for the first time in their last nine meetings. The Rockies had defeated the Brewers seven straight times before this stretch.
Written By
STEVE MEGARGEE