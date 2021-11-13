France, Belgium win to reach World Cup; Dutch slip to draw JEROME PUGMIRE, AP Sports Writer Nov. 13, 2021
1 of15 France's Kylian Mbappe celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the World Cup 2022 group D qualifying soccer match between France and Kazakhstan at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. Michel Euler/AP Show More Show Less
2 of15 France's Kylian Mbappe, right, celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the World Cup 2022 group D qualifying soccer match between France and Kazakhstan at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. Michel Euler/AP Show More Show Less 3 of15
4 of15 France's Kylian Mbappe celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the World Cup 2022 group D qualifying soccer match between France and Kazakhstan at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. Michel Euler/AP Show More Show Less
5 of15 Belgium's players congratulate each other after winning their World Cup 2022 group E qualifying soccer match between Belgium and Estonia at the King Baudouin stadium in Brussels, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. Olivier Matthys/AP Show More Show Less 6 of15
7 of15 Belgium's players congratulate each other after winning their World Cup 2022 group E qualifying soccer match between Belgium and Estonia at the King Baudouin stadium in Brussels, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. Olivier Matthys/AP Show More Show Less
8 of15 France's head coach Didier Deschamps, right, and France's Karim Benzema shake hands during the World Cup 2022 group D qualifying soccer match between France and Kazakhstan at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. Michel Euler/AP Show More Show Less 9 of15
10 of15 Belgium's Thorgan Hazard, center, is congratulated after scoring his sides third goal during the World Cup 2022 group E qualifying soccer match between Belgium and Estonia at the King Baudouin stadium in Brussels, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. Olivier Matthys/AP Show More Show Less
11 of15 Netherlands' Memphis Depay scores his side's opening goal from penalty during the World Cup 2022 group G qualifying soccer match between Montenegro and Netherlands, at the City stadium in Podgorica, Montenegro, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. Risto Bozovic/AP Show More Show Less 12 of15
13 of15 France's Karim Benzema celebrates after scoring his side's fifth goal during the World Cup 2022 group D qualifying soccer match between France and Kazakhstan at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. Michel Euler/AP Show More Show Less
14 of15 Netherlands' Memphis Depay, left, duels for the ball with Montenegro's Igor Vujacic during the World Cup 2022 group G qualifying soccer match between Montenegro and Netherlands, at the City stadium in Podgorica, Montenegro, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. Risto Bozovic/AP Show More Show Less
15 of15
PARIS (AP) — While Kylian Mbappe’s four goals in an 8-0 rout of Kazakhstan ensured defending champion France reached next year’s World Cup along with victorious Belgium, the Netherlands failed to join them Saturday after conceding two late goals.
Belgium was less spectacular beating Estonia 3-1 at home but has an unassailable five point-lead over second-place Wales, which beat Belarus 5-1 in Cardiff and has a three-point lead over the Czech Republic for a playoff spot.