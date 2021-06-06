Forrester's homer in bottom of ninth rescues Oregon State

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Garret Forrester homered down the right-field line leading off the bottom of the ninth inning after Dallas Baptist had tied the score in the top half of the inning and Oreg.on State staved off elimination with a 5-4 victory in the Fort Worth Regional on Sunday.

Jake Mulholland came on in the ninth to try to preserve a 4-3 lead for the Beavers, but No. 9 hitter Ryan Wrobleski hit a one-out double. Mulholland, a left-hander, retired the next batter before yielding way to right-hander Mitchell Verburg (2-0) to face the right-handed-hitting Jackson Glenn, who singled to knot the score.