Former teammates, coaches honor Haskins at emotional service

Gene J. Puskar/AP

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Former teammates and coaches bid farewell to Dwayne Haskins during an emotional memorial service on Friday, a little less than two weeks after the 24-year-old quarterback died after being struck while walking on a South Florida highway.

Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin, former Ohio State coach Urban Meyer and current Ohio State coach Ryan Day were among several hundred mourners that attended a 90-minute service at Allegheny Alliance Church in Pittsburgh's North Side neighborhood, not far from Heinz Field, where the Steelers play their home games.