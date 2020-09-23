Former Sweden international Agne Simonsson dies at 84

Recommended Video:

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Agne Simonsson, a striker who scored a goal for Sweden in the 1958 World Cup final and later briefly played for Real Madrid, has died. He was 84.

The Swedish soccer federation and Simonsson's former club Orgryte IS both announced the death on Wednesday, but did not specify the cause.

Simonsson scored Sweden's second goal in the 1958 World Cup final, but the host country lost to Brazil 5-2. Pele, who was then only 17 years old, scored two goals in the same match for the champions.

“One of the greatest has passed away,” Orgryte IS said of Simonsson.

Simonsson made 51 appearances for Sweden's national team and scored 27 goals, including four in the 1958 World Cup tournament.

He joined Orgryte IS in 1949 when he was only 14 years old. He later moved to Real Madrid, but struggled for playing time with Alfredo di Stefano also on the team. He was then loaned to Real Sociedad.

He returned to Orgryte IS in 1963 and finished his career in Sweden, eventually becoming the 30th person to join the country's soccer Hall of Fame.

Simonsson later coached Orgryte IS and won the league playoffs in 1985, taking the team to the European Cup in 1986.

“Agne’s successful career is difficult to summarize,” Orgryte IS said, “and his significance for the club is almost impossible to put into words.”

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports