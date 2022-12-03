Fordham 95, Tulane 90

Moore 7-14 5-8 20, Tsimbila 3-7 4-4 10, Charlton 2-4 0-0 4, Quisenberry 8-16 3-6 23, Rose 3-12 2-2 10, Richardson 4-7 3-4 14, Novitskyi 5-8 4-5 14, Dean 0-2 0-0 0, Riley 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 32-71 21-29 95.
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies
- Darien defeats Greenwich in battle of defending state swim champs
- Herget, Darien football rally past Wilton in final minute