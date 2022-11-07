Fordham 88, Dartmouth 74

Adelekun 8-14 5-5 21, Haskins 1-3 0-0 3, Neskovic 9-15 0-0 23, Cornish 4-10 4-4 14, Myrthil 1-4 2-2 5, Robinson 0-4 0-2 0, Mitchell-Day 0-1 0-0 0, Williams 1-5 0-0 3, Johnson 0-0 0-0 0, Munro 0-1 0-0 0, Krystkowiak 1-1 2-4 5, Blaufeld 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-59 13-17 74.
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies
- Darien defeats Greenwich in battle of defending state swim champs
- Herget, Darien football rally past Wilton in final minute
- Wave by the numbers: Darien volleyball, field hockey are No. 1