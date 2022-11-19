Fordham 79, Ill.-Chicago 65

Fens 2-3 4-4 8, Anderson 2-9 2-2 8, Carter 2-5 0-0 4, Jackson 1-2 1-3 3, Okani 10-14 0-0 21, Jones 4-12 0-0 9, Brownell 1-2 0-0 2, Skobalj 1-4 0-0 3, Yaklich 1-2 2-2 5, Clay 0-1 0-0 0, Saragba 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 25-55 9-11 65.
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies
- Darien defeats Greenwich in battle of defending state swim champs
- Herget, Darien football rally past Wilton in final minute