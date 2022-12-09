Fordham 77, Binghamton 62

Akuwovo 2-4 1-1 5, Falko 8-18 0-1 18, Hinckson 2-6 0-0 4, Petcash 4-11 2-2 11, Gibson 3-8 0-1 6, Harried 2-7 2-2 6, Balogun 1-3 9-12 11, Stewart 0-1 1-4 1, White 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-58 15-23 62.
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies
- Darien defeats Greenwich in battle of defending state swim champs