Fordham 66, Saint Joseph's 54

Fleming 1-3 0-0 2, Klaczek 3-7 1-2 8, Brown 3-12 1-2 8, Greer 2-5 0-2 4, Reynolds 5-14 4-4 17, Winborne 0-2 0-0 0, Obinna 4-6 1-3 9, Coleman 2-6 1-2 6, Bleechmore 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 20-56 8-15 54.
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies