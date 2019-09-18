Flyers-Islanders Sums

Philadelphia 1 0 1 0—2 N.Y. Islanders 0 0 2 1—3

First Period_1, Philadelphia, Raffl (Prosser, Bigras), 3:30. Penalties_N.Y. Islanders bench, served by Johnston (too many men on the ice), 9:22.

Second Period_None. Penalties_Barzal, NYI, major (high sticking), 2:17; Stewart, PHI, (tripping), 6:36; Johnston, NYI, Major (fighting), 15:20; Gabriel, PHI, Major (fighting), 15:20; Johnston, NYI, Misconduct (misconduct), 15:20.

Third Period_2, N.Y. Islanders, Brassard (Barzal, Leddy), 6:52. 3, Philadelphia, Bigras, 8:23. 4, N.Y. Islanders, Eberle (Dobson, Barzal), 18:26. Penalties_Brennan, PHI, (roughing), 2:04; Brennan, PHI, served by Stewart, (roughing), 2:04; Lee, NYI, (roughing), 2:04; Brassard, NYI, (tripping), 4:27.

Overtime_5, N.Y. Islanders, Jobst (Lee), 4:07. Penalties_None.

Shots on Goal_Philadelphia 6-16-3-1_26. N.Y. Islanders 6-13-15-3_37.

Power-play opportunities_Philadelphia 0 of 4; N.Y. Islanders 0 of 2.

Goalies_Philadelphia, Berube 0-0-0 (23 shots-20 saves), Hart 0-0-0 (14-14). N.Y. Islanders, Coreau 0-0-0 (11-10), Greiss 0-0-0 (15-14).

T_2:36.

Referees_Wes McCauley, Chris Rooney. Linesmen_Kory Nagy, Libor Suchanek.