Flyers-Bruins Sums

Philadelphia 1 0 2 0—3 Boston 1 1 1 1—4

First Period_1, Boston, Lauko (Backes, Didier), 9:32. 2, Philadelphia, Konecny (van Riemsdyk), 12:44. Penalties_Philadelphia bench, served by van Riemsdyk (delay of game), 3:21; Twarynski, PHI, (high sticking), 5:01.

Second Period_3, Boston, Marchand (Pastrnak), 1:03. Penalties_None.

Third Period_4, Philadelphia, Twarynski (Laughton, Stewart), 4:42. 5, Philadelphia, Bunnaman, 6:46 (pp). 6, Boston, Wagner (Kuraly, Backes), 18:14. Penalties_Kuraly, BOS, (holding), 6:00.

Overtime_7, Boston, DeBrusk (Marchand, Pastrnak), 2:35 (pp). Penalties_Hayes, PHI, (holding), 1:12.

Shots on Goal_Philadelphia 7-10-14-2_33. Boston 10-5-5-2_22.

Power-play opportunities_Philadelphia 1 of 1; Boston 1 of 3.

Goalies_Philadelphia, Elliott 0-0-0 (22 shots-18 saves). Boston, Vladar 0-0-0 (16-14), Rask 0-0-0 (17-16).

A_17,565 (17,565). T_2:29.

Referees_Dan Kelly, Chris Rooney. Linesmen_Michel Cormier, Ryan Daisy.