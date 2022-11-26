Florida St. 88, Harvard 57

Anderson 2-11 0-0 4, Forbes 5-17 0-2 12, Mullaney 3-11 0-0 7, Rodriguez 0-2 0-0 0, Turner 7-21 5-5 23, Krupa 3-6 0-1 7, Glenn-Bello 1-3 0-0 2, Lawson 1-1 0-0 2, Stauffer 0-2 0-0 0, Totals 22-74 5-8 57
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies
- Darien defeats Greenwich in battle of defending state swim champs
- Herget, Darien football rally past Wilton in final minute