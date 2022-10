BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — N’Kosi Perry’s 18-yard fourth-quarter touchdown pass to Jahmal Edrine gave Florida Atlantic its first lead and two late interceptions preserved it for a 17-14 win over Rice on Saturday night.

Trailing 14-10, FAU (3-4, 2-1 Conference USA) looked to have taken the lead at the end of third quarter but LaJohntay Wester had a reception knocked loose at the goal line and out of the end zone on Kirk Lockhart’s hard hit for a touchback.