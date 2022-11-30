Florida 68, Prairie View 53

Paul 7-13 1-2 20, Gerlyn Smith 1-7 0-2 2, Rosenthal 2-16 0-0 5, Taylor 3-6 10-12 17, Thornton 2-6 1-3 6, Heard 0-1 0-0 0, Lewis 1-3 1-1 3, Soders 0-1 0-0 0, Bowen 0-0 0-0 0, Hutchinson 0-2 0-0 0, Jenkins 0-4 0-0 0, Kayla Smith 0-0 0-0 0, Hudson 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 16-59 13-20 53
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies
- Darien defeats Greenwich in battle of defending state swim champs
- Herget, Darien football rally past Wilton in final minute