Fleming wins 3rd straight starts, Rays beat Marlins 5-4

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Rookie left-hander Josh Fleming won his third consecutive start, Michael Perez had a three-run double and the AL East-leading Tampa Bay Rays beat the Miami Marlins 5-4 on Friday night.

Yoshi Tsutsugo homered for the Rays, who have won 20 of 25. Tampa Bay has a nine-game winning streak against Miami.

The Marlins got homers from Corey Dickerson and Jesús Aguilar.

Fleming (3-0) allowed four runs and seven hits over five innings in joining Jake Faria (2017) and Jeremy Hellickson (2010) as the only Rays pitcher to win their first three major league starts.

Nick Anderson, the fourth Tampa Bay reliever, worked out of a two-on, no-out jam in the ninth to get his fourth save.

After Kevin Kiermaier drew a bases-loaded, two-out walk on a 3-2 pitch in the fourth from Pablo López (3-3), Perez put the Rays up 5-2 on his bases-clearing double.

Jon Berti got the Marlins within 5-4 on his two-run double in the fifth that just went over a leaping Kiermaier in center.

Tampa Bay Rays' Yoshitomo Tsutsugo, of Japan, celebrates his solo home run off Miami Marlins starting pitcher Pablo Lopez with on-deck batter Manuel Margot (13) during the second inning of a baseball game Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, in St. Petersburg, Fla.

Lopez gave up five runs and five hits in five innings.

Dickerson homered in the third and Aguilar connected one inning later to make it 2-1.

Tsutsugo hit a solo shot during the second.

SOMETHING MISSING

The Rays completed their season series with New York Yankees on Wednesday with a road win to finish 5-1 in the Bronx and 8-2 overall. Still, the lack of fans at Yankee Stadium was evident.

“They make the place,” Tampa Bay lefty Blake Snell said. “I’m going to tell you, New York without fans is not New York. New York with fans, that’s a fun place to play.”

TRAINER’S ROOM

Marlins: RHP Ryne Stanek (undisclosed) was reinstated from the 10-day IL.

Rays: Anderson (right forearm inflammation) returned from the 10-day IL.

UP NEXT

Snell (3-0) will face Marlins RHP Sandy Alcantara (1-1) on Saturday night.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports