Flames fire record 62 shots on goal, rout Blue Jackets 6-0 NICOLE KRAFT, Associated Press Jan. 26, 2022
1 of11 Calgary Flames' Erik Gudbranson, right, celebrates his goal against the Columbus Blue Jackets with teammate Nikita Zadorov during the third period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. Jay LaPrete/AP Show More Show Less
2 of11 Calgary Flames' Adam Ruzicka, left, carries the puck up ice past Columbus Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski during the third period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. Jay LaPrete/AP Show More Show Less 3 of11
4 of11 Columbus Blue Jackets' Andrew Peeke, left, checks Calgary Flames' Dillon Dube during the third period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. Jay LaPrete/AP Show More Show Less
5 of11 Columbus Blue Jackets' Boone Jenner, left, looks for an open pass as Calgary Flames' Erik Gudbranson defends during the second period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. Jay LaPrete/AP Show More Show Less 6 of11
7 of11 Columbus Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins, right, makes a save against Calgary Flames' Milan Lucic during the first period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. Jay LaPrete/AP Show More Show Less
8 of11 Columbus Blue Jackets' Sean Kuraly, right, carries the puck across the blue line against Calgary Flames' Johnny Gaudreau during the second period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. Jay LaPrete/AP Show More Show Less 9 of11
10 of11 Columbus Blue Jackets' Jakub Voracek, left, and Calgary Flames' Nikita Zadorov battle for the puck during the third period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. Jay LaPrete/AP Show More Show Less
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Matthew Tkachuk scored twice and the Calgary Flames fired a team-record 62 shots on goal in trouncing the Columbus Blue Jackets 6-0 Wednesday night.
Jacob Markstrom made 23 saves for his 13th career shutout, sending the Blue Jackets to their third straight loss and fourth in a row at home. Calgary bombarded Columbus goalie Elvis Merzlikins, who stopped 56 shots.