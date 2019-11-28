https://www.darientimes.com/sports/article/Flames-Sabres-Sum-14868251.php
Flames-Sabres Sum
|Calgary
|1
|0
|1
|1—3
|Buffalo
|0
|1
|1
|0—2
First Period_1, Calgary, Brodie 1 (Giordano, Monahan), 17:55.
Second Period_2, Buffalo, Vesey 2 (Asplund), 6:32 (sh).
Third Period_3, Buffalo, Olofsson 9 (Eichel, Reinhart), 1:55. 4, Calgary, Tkachuk 11 (Backlund, Frolik), 4:02.
Overtime_5, Calgary, Lindholm 12 (Brodie, Tkachuk), 1:17.
Shots on Goal_Calgary 8-8-12-1_29. Buffalo 9-10-16-1_36.
Power-play opportunities_Calgary 0 of 2; Buffalo 0 of 2.
Goalies_Calgary, Rittich 11-7-4 (36 shots-34 saves). Buffalo, Ullmark 5-5-2 (29-26).
A_17,485 (19,070). T_2:24.
Referees_Peter MacDougall, Justin St Pierre. Linesmen_Kory Nagy, James Tobias.
