Fitts lifts Saint Mary's past Portland 86-64

MORAGA, Calif. (AP) — Malik Fitts scored 27 points as Saint Mary's romped past Portland 86-64 on Thursday night.

Jordan Ford added 21 points for the Gaels (19-4, 6-2 West Coast Conference), who shot 53% and hit 18 3-pointers to to win their fourth consecutive game.

In addition to the season high for 3s on 40 attempts, Saint Mary's had a season best with 23 assists on 32 baskets.

Tahirou Diabate had 18 points and four blocks for the Pilots (9-14, 1-7), who have now lost six consecutive games. Isaiah White added 17 points.

Saint Mary's faces Brigham Young on the road on Saturday. Portland plays Santa Clara at home on Saturday.

