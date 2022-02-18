Finland makes Olympic final, to face Swedes or Russians STEPHEN WHYNO, AP Hockey Writer Feb. 18, 2022
Finland's Mikko Lehtonen (4) celebrates with goalkeeper Harri Sateri (29) after Finland defeated Slovakia in a men's semifinal hockey game at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, in Beijing.
Finland goalkeeper Harri Sateri (29) celebrates with Mikko Lehtonen (4) and Niklas Friman (3) after defeating Slovakia 2-0 in a men's semifinal hockey game at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, in Beijing.
Finland's Harri Pesonen (82) is congratulated by Atte Ohtamaa (55) and Ville Pokka (2) after scoring a goal against Slovakia during a men's semifinal hockey game at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, in Beijing. Finland won 2-0.
Finland's Iiro Pakarinen (81) hugs goalkeeper Harri Sateri (29) after Finland defeated Slovakia in a men's semifinal hockey game at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, in Beijing.
Slovakia players watch as Finland players celebrate after a men's semifinal hockey game at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, in Beijing. Finland won 2-0.
8 of8
BEIJING (AP) — Finland advanced to the men’s hockey gold medal game by beating surprise semifinalist Slovakia 2-0 Friday.
Tournament MVP candidate Sakari Manninen scored his fourth goal of the Olympics. Former Florida Panthers goaltender Harri Sateri made 28 saves for the shutout, and Harri Pesonen sealed it with an empty-netter in the final minute.