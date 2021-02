DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Webster Filmore recorded 12 points and 14 rebounds to lead North Carolina A&T to a 79-63 win over North Carolina Central on Wednesday.

Tyrone Lyons and Kwe Parker added 15 points apiece for North Carolina A&T (10-10, 6-1 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Kameron Langley had 11 points and nine assists.