Fight breaks out during head shot review in Lightning-Caps

WASHINGTON (AP) — A brawl nearly erupted and a fight broke out during a video review of a head shot early in the second period of the Tampa Bay Lightning ’s game at the Washington Capitals on Friday night.

Patrick Maroon fought Garnet Hathaway while officials were looking at Capitals forward Nicolas Aube-Kubel’s illegal check to the head of Lightning defenseman Cal Foote. A handful of other players were involved in the initial scrum, and they exchanged some pushes and shoves around the fight once Tampa Bay's Maroon and Washington's Hathaway got tangled up.