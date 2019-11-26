Fever names Stanley new head coach, expands Cummings duties

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana Fever has hired Marianne Stanley as its new head coach.

Stanley had been an assistant with the Washington Mystics since 2010 and was part of last season’s WNBA championship run. She was named the 2002 WNBA coach of the year with Washington and has served as an assistant with the Los Angeles Sparks and New York Liberty.

In addition, Indiana announced vice president of basketball operations Tamika Catchings will now be the team’s general manager, too.

Stanley, a two-time All-American from Immaculata College, posted a 415-224 record in 21 seasons as a college head coach, winning back-to-back AIAW championships in 1979 and 1980 and the 1985 NCAA championship with Old Dominion. She was inducted into the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame in 2002.