Susan Walsh/AP

SEATTLE (AP) — Dr. Anthony Fauci was presented with an honorary Hutch Award on Tuesday night prior to the Seattle Mariners' game against the New York Yankees.

The Hutch Award has been awarded by Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center based in Seattle and typically to a Major League Baseball player who “best exemplifies the determined spirit of the late Fred Hutchinson, a pitcher and manager who died of cancer in 1964 at age 45.”