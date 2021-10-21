Fallout from Jon Gruden emails leads to diversity questions ROB MAADDI, AP Pro Football Writer Oct. 21, 2021 Updated: Oct. 21, 2021 6:47 p.m.
New Orleans Saints strong safety Malcolm Jenkins (27) smiles after his touchdown against the New England Patriots during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass.
Washington Football Team running back Antonio Gibson (24) rushes the ball against New Orleans Saints safety Malcolm Jenkins in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Landover, Md.
Denver Broncos free safety Justin Simmons leaves the field after an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Denver.
Denver Broncos free safety Justin Simmons (31) hands his gloves to a fan after an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021. The Steelers won 27-19.
6 of6
Every week for the past two seasons, NFL players take the field wearing social justice messages on their helmets, and “It Takes All of Us” and “End Racism” are stenciled in the end zones as part of the league’s Inspire Change platform.
But actions often speak louder than words.