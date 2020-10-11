Falcons WR Julio Jones out again with hamstring injury

Recommended Video:

Julio Jones is inactive for Atlanta’s game against the Carolina Panthers, leaving the Falcons without their top wide receiver for the second game in three weeks.

Jones had been listed as questionable after missing practice throughout the week with a hamstring injury. He was held out of the second half of Monday night’s loss at Green Bay with the injury after missing the Falcons’ loss to Chicago on Sept. 27.

Falcons safety Jaylinn Hawkins also is inactive with a concussion. Even so, the winless Falcons’ secondary gets a boost with safeties Keanu Neal (hamstring) and Ricardo Allen (elbow) returning from injuries.

Falcons defensive end Takk McKinley (groin), defensive tackle Marlon Davidson (knee) also are active.

Jones heads the list of notable inactive players for Sunday’s early games.

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon avoided the inactive list for his team’s game in Baltimore after being listed as questionable during the week with a shin injury.

Atlanta Falcons' Julio Jones (11) is hit by Green Bay Packers' Darnell Savage (26) during the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, in Green Bay, Wis. Atlanta Falcons' Julio Jones (11) is hit by Green Bay Packers' Darnell Savage (26) during the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, in Green Bay, Wis. Photo: Tom Lynn, AP Photo: Tom Lynn, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Falcons WR Julio Jones out again with hamstring injury 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Coming off a 151-yard rushing effort against Jacksonville, Mixon hopes to help Cincinnati (1-2-1) earn a second straight win.

Bengals receiver John Ross, the team’s 2017 first-round pick, was placed on the inactive list with an unspecified illness. Baltimore will be without receiver Chris Moore, who has yet to play this season because of finger and thigh injuries.

Kansas City (4-0) will have Pro Bowl defensive tackle Chris Jones and starting cornerback Bashaud Breeland back for the Chiefs’ game with the Las Vegas Raiders (2-2). Jones had missed a game with a groin injury. Breeland finished his four-game suspension for violating the NFL’s substance-abuse policy.

The Arizona Cardinals (2-2) are getting safety Budda Baker back in the lineup for a game against the New York Jets (0-4) at MetLife Stadium. He missed last week’s game against Carolina following thumb surgery.

Arizona will be without linebacker Devon Kennard (calf) and safety Chris Banjo (hamstring). Kennard was listed as out on Friday. Banjo was questionable.

New York Jets running back Le'Veon Bell is returning after being on IR for three games with a hamstring injury. Joe Flacco is starting his first game at quarterback since the middle of last season with Denver. He replaces Sam Darnold, who is out with a shoulder injury.

The Jets also will be without starting receiver Breshard Perriman (ankle) and left tackle Mekhi Becton (shoulder) injuries. They were doubtful for the game. Cornerback Bless Austin is out with calf injury. He was questionable.

The Los Angeles Rams (3-1) will be without leading tackler Micah Kiser as they visit Washington (1-3), which is starting Kyle Allen at quarterback and Alex Smith as his backup. Dwayne Haskins was not only benched but demoted to No. 3 on the depth chart, and he’s not at the stadium after reporting a stomach virus and being told to stay home.

Philadelphia (1-2-1) will be without two wide receivers against the Pittsburgh Steelers (3-0).

DeSean Jackson will miss his second straight game because of a hamstring injury and Alshon Jeffery’s return from a foot injury was slowed this week by an illness that forced him to miss practice time. Cornerback Avonte Maddox, who starred at Heinz Field while playing collegiately at Pitt, will also sit out because of an ankle issue.

The Steelers will be without fullback Derek Watt, who suffered a hamstring injury two weeks ago in a win over Houston. Safety/Linebacker Marcus Allen is also out with a foot injury.

The Jacksonville Jaguars are missing defensive end Josh Allen, linebacker Myles Jack and cornerback CJ Henderson for their game in Houston. K’Lavon Chaisson will start in Josh Allen's place, while Dakota Allen will take over Jack's spot at linebacker. Chris Claybrooks will start in place of Henderson.

Houston will be without linebacker Benardrick McKinney because of a shoulder injury and tight end Jordan Akins is missing the game because of a concussion.

___

PHILADELPHIA AT PITTSBURGH

Eagles: TE Hakeem Butler; RB Jason Huntley, WR DeSean Jackson, WR Alshon Jeffery, CB Avonte Maddox, QB Nate Sudfeld, DE Casey Toohill.

Steelers: QB Joshua Dobbs, FB Derek Watt, S/LB Marcus Allen, DT Carlos Davis, OT Derwin Gray and TE Zach Gentry.

___

LAS VEGAS AT KANSAS CITY

Raiders: FS Dallin Leavitt, OT Brandon Parker, OG Patrick Omameh, WR Bryan Edwards, DT Maliek Collins

Chiefs: RB DeAndre Washington, LB Darius Harris, DE Demone Harris, OL Yasir Durant, TE Ricky Seals-Jones

___

CAROLINA AT ATLANTA

Panthers: QB P.J. Walker, CB Eli Apple, CB Stantley Thomas-Oliver, OG Dennis Daley, OG Michael Schofield.

Falcons: S Jaylinn Hawkins, WR Julio Jones, CB A.J. Terrell, CB Jordan Miller, RB Quadree Ollison, OT John Wetzel, DT Deadrin Senat

___

CINCINNATI AT BALTIMORE

Bengals: CB Macksensie Alexander, LB Markus Bailey, DT Andrew Brown, WR John Ross, G Keaton Sutherland, RB Trayveon Williams, K Austin Seibert.

Ravens: RB Justice Hill, WR Chris Moore, QB Trace McSorley, DT Broderick Washington, DT Justin Ellis, OL Tyre Phillips. OL Trystan Colon-Castillo.

___

LOS ANGELES RAMS AT WASHINGTON

Rams: LB Micah Kiser, RB Ray Calais, OL Bobby Evans, WR Trishton Jackson, TE Brycen Hopkins

Washington: QB Dwayne Haskins, LB Cole Holcomb, CB Greg Stroman), TE Marcus Baugh, OT Saahdiq Charles, LB Jared Norris

___

JACKSONVILLE AT HOUSTON

Jaguars: QB Jake Luton, WR Dede Westbrook, CJ Henderson, DE Josh Allen, LB Myles Jack, DT Daniel Ekuale.

Texans: WR Keke Coutee, CB Cornell Armstrong, ILB Benardrick McKinney, LB Peter Kalambayi, T Charlie Heck and TE Jordan Akins.

___

ARIZONA AT NEW YORK JETS

Cardinals: QB Bret Hundley, RB Eno Benjamin, S Chris Banjo, LB Devon Kennard, OL Josh Miles, OL Josh Jones, TE Jordan Thomas

Jets: QB James Morgan, QB Sam Darnold, CB Bless Austin, WR Breshad Perriman, S Marqui Christian, OT Mekhi Becton

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL