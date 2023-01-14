Fairleigh Dickinson 88, CCSU 80

Almonor 4-11 4-4 15, Moore 1-1 0-0 3, Lamaute 5-7 1-2 13, Munden 4-7 0-0 8, Roberts 5-10 7-8 18, Singleton 5-8 7-7 20, Bligen 2-5 2-2 6, Emanuel 2-2 0-0 5, Reynolds 0-0 0-0 0, Blassingame 0-0 0-0 0, Tweedy 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-52 21-23 88.
- Darien girls hockey wins three, remains perfect at 8-0
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships